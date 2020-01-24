VonCameron Davis is making waves

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — VonCameron Davis is setting all kinds of school records as a senior on the Walnut Ridge boy’s basketball team. The Kent State commit is on pace to be the first player in Scots’ history to score 2,000 points and he scored a school-record 52 points on January 10.

But he’s also a talented swimmer and diver. Davis started competing in the pool at five years old and although he doesn’t compete anymore, he still stays around the water as a life guard at Lincoln Parks and Recreation in Columbus.

Davis and the Scots are off to one of their best starts in school history with a 12-2 record and a perfect conference record of 9-0. Walnut Ridge’s first and only state championship came back in 1971 and Davis hopes to lead the Scots back to the top of Division I basketball.