DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Thirteen players were separated by two shots entering the final round of the Memorial Tournament and it took a playoff for Viktor Hovland to win at Muirfield Village.

Hovland beat an unlikely challenger in 30-year-old Denny McCarthy after both shot two under par to go to the playoff.

The 25-year-old Norwegian forced the playoff by making a 27-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole—the only player to birdie the second to last hole Sunday. McCarthy led by one shot heading to the 18th hole but bogeyed to keep the door open for Hovland.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler took his time but eventually attacked Jack Nicklaus’ course, shooting a 68 and 67 in the final two rounds to claim third place.

Rory McIlroy was tied atop the leaderboard entering Sunday but unraveled, shooting three over par to finish tied for seventh. S.W. Kim and David Lipsky were tied with McIlroy for first place but both shot over par on the day.