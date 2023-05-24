DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The field for the 48th edition of the Memorial Tournament is expanding with the addition of Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley.

Hovland is the most notable addition to Jack Nicklaus’ invitational at Muirfield Village after the 25-year-old Norwegian finished tied for second in the PGA Championship last weekend and tied for seventh in the Masters in April.

The Memorial Tournament is May 29 to June 4.

Viktor Hovland

Hovland is a three-time PGA Tour winner and No. 6 ranked golfer in the world following seven top-10 finishes this season. Hovland became the first Norwegian to win on TOUR when he secured his first professional victory at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open. Following that, Hovland found his second and third TOUR wins at the 2020 and ‘21 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, becoming the only player in the event’s history to successfully defend his title. the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion will be competing in the Memorial Tournament for the fourth time in his career.

Sam Burns

Five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns Burns ripped off three victories last season and was one of only five players to win three or more times during the 2021-2022 campaign. The 26 year old has qualified for the FedExCup playoffs the past four years in a row. This season, Burns has four top-10 finishes in 16 starts and is currently ranked No. 14 in the world and No. 13 in FedExCup standings.

Keegan Bradley

Bradley broke his four-year win drought in October at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP bringing his PGA TOUR victory total to seven. Bradley will make his 13th consecutive start in the Memorial Tournament, with a tie for eighth in 2015 and ’16 his best finish. The 2011 PGA Championship winner is ranked No. 7 in FedExCup standings and No. 22 in the world.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler has five victories on the PGA TOUR but has not won since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He is currently ranked No. 30 in the FedExCup standings and No. 52 in the world.

Wyndham Clark

Clark secured his first PGA TOUR victory earlier this month at the Wells Fargo Championship and has six top-10 finishes this season. He ranks No. 6 in the FedExCup standings and No. 32 in the Official World Golf Ranking.