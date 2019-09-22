VIDEO: Sad Michigan fan surrounded by Wisconsin fans

MADISON, Wisconsin (CNN/AP) — A video showing a dejected Michigan fan from Saturday’s Michigan-Wisconsin game is making the rounds online.

In the video, the fan can be seen surrounded by jumping, excited Wisconsin fans as the Badgers ran through the Wolverines 35-14 in what many consider an upset.

Long referred to around these parts only as “the team from the north” (or worse, depending on the year), Michigan will host Ohio State for the last game of the season, Nov. 30.

The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 Saturday.

The Buckeyes climbed one spot in the AP poll this week, moving up to fifth, while the Wolverines dropped nine spots, from eleventh to 20th.