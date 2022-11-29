COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Paul Cotter scored in the fourth sudden-death shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Monday at Nationwide Arena.

Each team was able to score just once in the first three shootout rounds. Cotter scored his first career shootout goal as the seventh player to shoot for Vegas, beating goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

William Karlsson and William Carrier gave Vegas (17-6-1) a 2-0 lead in the first period. But the Blue Jackets (7-12-2) salvaged a point as Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each scored in the second and third periods, respectively, to help force overtime.

The Golden Knights’ road record improved to 10-1-1, tied with New Jersey for the best in the NHL, while Columbus, which next plays at Winnipeg, has lost three straight.