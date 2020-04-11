Utah State’s Abel Porter transfers to Ohio State basketball team

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 22: Abel Porter #15 of the Utah State Aggies drives against Nahziah Carter #11 of the Washington Huskies during the second half of the game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Utah State junior Abel Porter announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Ohio State basketball for his senior season. Porter is a 6’3″, 200-pound guard from Farmington, Utah and will be immediately eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.

I’ve officially committed to play basketball at The Ohio State University 🔴🔴 #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/t1yyo8YsZa — Abel Porter (@Ah_bell) April 11, 2020

The former Aggie was one of only two Utah State players to appear and start in every game during the 2019-20 season. He also appeared in all but one game during the 2018-19 season as a sophomore while starting the last 17 games of the season.

This is the 7th roster change for the Buckeyes in the past month. Ohio State snagged two transfers in Harvard’s Seth Towns and Bucknell’s Jimmy Sotos while three players are transferring away from Columbus in former freshman point guard D.J. Carton, former sophomore guard Luther Muhammad and former freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney who all entered the NCAA transfer portal. Junior center Kaleb Wesson declared for the NBA draft but could return to OSU for his senior year.