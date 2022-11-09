(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

2022 USA World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson

Defenders (9): Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders (7): Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards (7): Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

A notable omission from the squad is former Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who was among the goalkeepers to consistently start for Berhalter’s side over the past two years.

The USA is in Group B of the World Cup and will open play against Wales on Nov. 21 in Al Rayyan at 2 p.m. EST. Its second game will be against group favorites England at 2 p.m. EST on Black Friday before concluding group play on Nov. 29 vs. Iran.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Qatar England Argentina France Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia Australia Netherlands USA Mexico Denmark Senegal Wales Poland Tunisia

Group E Group F Group G Group H Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal Costa Rica Canada Serbia Ghana Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Japan Croatia Cameroon South Korea

Part of the United States’ journey to the World Cup was two trips to Columbus to play qualification matches at Lower.com Field. They defeated Costa Rica in October 2021 and El Salvador in January.

The American men’s best finish at a World Cup was nearly a century ago when they came in third at the inaugural edition of the tournament in Uruguay in 1930.