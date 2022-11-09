(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

2022 USA World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson

Defenders (9): Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders (7): Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards (7): Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

A notable omission from the squad is former Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who was among the goalkeepers to consistently start for Berhalter’s side over the past two years.

The USA is in Group B of the World Cup and will open play against Wales on Nov. 21 in Al Rayyan at 2 p.m. EST. Its second game will be against group favorites England at 2 p.m. EST on Black Friday before concluding group play on Nov. 29 vs. Iran.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
flag of Qatar | Britannica QatarEngland - Wikipedia EnglandFlag of Argentina - Wikipedia ArgentinaFlag of France - Wikipedia France
flag of Ecuador | Britannica Ecuadorflag of Iran | Britannica Iranflag of Saudi Arabia | Britannica Saudi Arabiaflag of Australia | Britannica Australia
Flag of the Netherlands - Wikipedia NetherlandsFlag of the United States - Wikipedia USAflag of Mexico | Britannica MexicoFlag of Denmark - Wikipedia Denmark
flag of Senegal | Britannica Senegalflag of Wales | flag of a constituent unit of the United Kingdom | Britannica WalesFlag of Poland - Wikipedia PolandTunisia - Wikipedia Tunisia
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
Flag of Spain - Wikipedia SpainFile:Flag of Belgium.svg - Wikipedia BelgiumFlag of Brazil - Wikipedia BrazilPortugal - Wikipedia Portugal
File:Flag of Costa Rica (state).svg - Wikimedia Commons Costa RicaCanada - Wikipedia CanadaFile:Flag of Serbia.svg - Wikimedia Commons SerbiaGhana - Wikipedia Ghana
Flag of Germany - Wikipedia GermanyFile:Flag of Morocco (large stroke).svg - Wikipedia Moroccoflag of Switzerland | Britannica SwitzerlandFlag of Uruguay - Wikipedia Uruguay
Flag of Japan - Wikipedia JapanFile:Flag of Croatia.svg - Wikimedia Commons CroatiaCameroon - Wikipedia CameroonFile:Flag of South Korea.svg - Wikimedia Commons South Korea

Part of the United States’ journey to the World Cup was two trips to Columbus to play qualification matches at Lower.com Field. They defeated Costa Rica in October 2021 and El Salvador in January.

The American men’s best finish at a World Cup was nearly a century ago when they came in third at the inaugural edition of the tournament in Uruguay in 1930.