(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has just discovered it’s opening match opponent for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November.

The USMNT will face Wales for its first group stage game on Nov. 21 at 2:00pm in Al Rayyan.

Wales qualified for its first World Cup since 1958 with a 1-0 win in the rain in Cardiff over Ukraine. A 34th minute own goal was enough for the Dragons to book a ticket to Qatar.

This is the first World Cup appearance for the USA men’s team since 2014 after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The Americans won two of its qualifying matches to get to the World Cup in Columbus with wins over Costa Rica and El Salvador at Lower.com Field.

After its match against Wales, the Stars & Stripes will play England on Black Friday at 2:00pm and will conclude the group stage against Iran on Nov. 29 at 2:00pm.

2022 World Cup Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea