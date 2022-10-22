AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WCMH) — The four-time world champion United States women’s soccer team discovered its first opponents for the upcoming 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The USWNT, who will be vying to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive World Cups, was drawn into Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands, and one of Portugal, Cameroon, or Thailand, who face off in a playoff in February.

America’s first match will be in Auckland on July 22, 2023 against Vietnam before facing the Dutch in Wellington on July 27, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The final group game for the USWNT will be in Auckland on August 1.

Group A Group B Group C Group D New Zealand Australia Spain England Norway Ireland Costa Rica Play-off B Philippines Nigeria Zambia Denmark Switzerland Canada Japan China

Group E Group F Group G Group H USA France Sweden Germany Vietnam Jamaica South Africa Morocco Netherlands Brazil Italy Colombia Play-off A Play-off C Argentina South Korea

To prepare for last summer’s CONCACAF Championship, the USA played a friendly in Columbus at Lower.com Field in April against Uzbekistan. The USWNT won 9-0 as fans hope for a future match in central Ohio in the lead-up to the World Cup.

The World Cup begins on July 20, 2023 and culminates on August 20 in Sydney for the final.

The American women won the inaugural World Cup in 1991 along with its iconic 1999 triumph over China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. USA then went on a nearly 20-year drought before claiming the titles of 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France.

The final three World Cup spots will be determined in February when 10 teams will vie for three spots in New Zealand.

Playoff A: Cameroon/Thailand/Portugal

Playoff B: Senegal/Haiti/Chile

Playoff C: Chinese Taipei/Paraguay/Papua New Guinea/Panama