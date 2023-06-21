(WCMH) — The 23 players for the United States women’s soccer team that will look to make history this summer in Australia and New Zealand have been chosen.

The USWNT final roster for the FIFA World Cup has been released as the team looks to win the tournament for the fifth time and become the first team, male or female, to win the World Cup three consecutive times.

Manager Vlatko Andonovski chose a squad with a blend of experienced World Cup winners and new American stars making debuts in the tournament. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Ohio-native Rose Lavelle, and Alyssa Naeher are among the nine players back from the 2019 World Cup winning roster.

Among the new stars on the team include forwards Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith along with defenders Alana Cook and Emily Fox. The team is once again entering the World Cup as the favorites to win the competition.

The team is without notable names due to injury with captain and center back Becky Sauerbrunn, striker Mallory Swanson, and midfielder Samantha Mewis unavailable for the tournament.

2023 USA World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (7): Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards (6): Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Aubrey Kingsbury #1 of the Washington Spirit yells to their team during the first half against Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 30: Casey Murphy of USA during game two of the International Friendly series between the Australia Matildas and the United States of America Women’s National Team at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Alyssa Naeher of the USA in action during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 26: Alana Cook of the United States warms up during a United States of America Women’s team training session at Stadium Australia on November 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Defender Crystal Dunn #19 of Team United States readies an in-bound pass during the first half against Paraguay at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 16, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

FRISCO, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 22: Emily Fox #23 of the United States controls the ball against Brazil during the second half in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup match at Toyota Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 13: Naomi Girma runs through drills during a USA National Womens Team player training camp at North Harbour Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, KS – SEPTEMBER 03: Sofia Huerta #8 of United States in actin against Nigeria during an international friendly at Children’s Mercy Park match on September 3, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Kelley O’Hara #5 of the United States runs with the ball during the match between United States and Czech Republic as part of SheBelieves Cup 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 17, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

US’ Emily Sonnett celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica during the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship football match at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on July 14, 2022. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo by JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 03: Savannah DeMelo #7 of Racing Louisville FC attempts a goal against Orlando Pride during the Daytona Soccer Fest at Daytona International Speedway on July 03, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 03: Julie Ertz #8 of the United States looks on after the game against Portugal as part of the USWNT Victory Tour friendly at Allianz Field on September 03, 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The United States defeated Portugal 3-0. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 02: Lindsey Horan of the USA celebrates following her sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 03: Rose Lavelle #16 of United States settles the ball during the second half of the first game of the USWNT Victory Tour against Republic of Ireland at Rose Bowl on August 03, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Kristie Mewis #22 of the United States runs with the ball during the match between United States and Czech Republic as part of SheBelieves Cup 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 17, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

PAMPLONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 11: Ashley Sanchez of USA in action during the Women’s International Friendly match between Spain and USA at El Sadar Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Andi Sullivan #17 of the United States looks for the ball during the match between United States and Czech Republic as part of SheBelieves Cup 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 17, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SANDY, UTAH – JUNE 28: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States looks on during a game against Colombia at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States celebrates their side’s victory after the Women’s Bronze Medal match between United States and Australia on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Kashima, Japan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 19: Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States against Japan during the 2023 SheBelieves Cup at GEODIS Park on February 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

HARRISON, NJ – NOVEMBER 13: Sophia Smith #11 of United States takes the ball to the goal in the second half of the women’s international friendly match against Germany at Red Bull Arena on November 13, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: Alyssa Thompson #21of Angel City FC controls the ball against OL Reign in the first half of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup at BMO Stadium on April 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Lynn Williams #3 of the United States kick with the ball during a match against New Zealand during the SheBelieves Cup 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 20, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The US women will begin its title defense on July 21 in Auckland against Vietnam at 9 p.m. in a match they will be strongly favored to win. Its second group game is a rematch of the 2019 final against the Netherlands on July 26 in Wellington at 9 p.m. The four-time champs will conclude group play against Portugal on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. from Auckland.

Group A Group B Group C Group D New Zealand Australia Spain England Norway Ireland Costa Rica Haiti Philippines Nigeria Zambia Denmark Switzerland Canada Japan China

Group E Group F Group G Group H USA France Sweden Germany Vietnam Jamaica South Africa Morocco Netherlands Brazil Italy Colombia Portugal Panama Argentina South Korea

The United States has won four of the eight FIFA women’s World Cup starting with the inaugural edition in China in 1991. Eight years later, the team won its second title in the iconic penalty shootout win over China at the Rose Bowl.

After three straight tournaments without a title, the Stars and Stripes won the 2015 World Cup final in Vancouver with an emphatic 5-2 win over Japan. Four years later, its win over the Dutch in France 2-0 made them the fourth national team (Brazil men, Germany men, and Italy men) to win the World Cup four times.

The 2023 edition is the first time the women’s World Cup will have 32 teams and is set to kick-off on July 20 when co-hosts New Zealand face Norway. The final will be on Aug. 20 in Sydney.