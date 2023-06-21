(WCMH) — The 23 players for the United States women’s soccer team that will look to make history this summer in Australia and New Zealand have been chosen.
The USWNT final roster for the FIFA World Cup has been released as the team looks to win the tournament for the fifth time and become the first team, male or female, to win the World Cup three consecutive times.
Manager Vlatko Andonovski chose a squad with a blend of experienced World Cup winners and new American stars making debuts in the tournament. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Ohio-native Rose Lavelle, and Alyssa Naeher are among the nine players back from the 2019 World Cup winning roster.
Among the new stars on the team include forwards Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith along with defenders Alana Cook and Emily Fox. The team is once again entering the World Cup as the favorites to win the competition.
The team is without notable names due to injury with captain and center back Becky Sauerbrunn, striker Mallory Swanson, and midfielder Samantha Mewis unavailable for the tournament.
2023 USA World Cup Roster
Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher
Defenders (7): Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett
Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan
Forwards (6): Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams
The US women will begin its title defense on July 21 in Auckland against Vietnam at 9 p.m. in a match they will be strongly favored to win. Its second group game is a rematch of the 2019 final against the Netherlands on July 26 in Wellington at 9 p.m. The four-time champs will conclude group play against Portugal on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. from Auckland.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|New Zealand
|Australia
|Spain
|England
|Norway
|Ireland
|Costa Rica
|Haiti
|Philippines
|Nigeria
|Zambia
|Denmark
|Switzerland
|Canada
|Japan
|China
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|USA
|France
|Sweden
|Germany
|Vietnam
|Jamaica
|South Africa
|Morocco
|Netherlands
|Brazil
|Italy
|Colombia
|Portugal
|Panama
|Argentina
|South Korea
The United States has won four of the eight FIFA women’s World Cup starting with the inaugural edition in China in 1991. Eight years later, the team won its second title in the iconic penalty shootout win over China at the Rose Bowl.
After three straight tournaments without a title, the Stars and Stripes won the 2015 World Cup final in Vancouver with an emphatic 5-2 win over Japan. Four years later, its win over the Dutch in France 2-0 made them the fourth national team (Brazil men, Germany men, and Italy men) to win the World Cup four times.
The 2023 edition is the first time the women’s World Cup will have 32 teams and is set to kick-off on July 20 when co-hosts New Zealand face Norway. The final will be on Aug. 20 in Sydney.