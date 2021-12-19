COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple professional and collegiate sports teams across Ohio are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and cancellations of games and practices.

Here is a look at the current status of Ohio sports teams COVID-Reserve lists and if any games have been postponed or canceled as a result. This article will be updated with new information when available.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns currently have 24 players and coaches on its COVID-Reserve list. It’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders was postponed to Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. Included on the list are head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The team announced Sunday afternoon that guard Wyatt Teller came off the list and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was added onto the list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Bengals currently have no reported players or coaches on its COVID-Reserve list. Cincinnati is scheduled to play the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon in Colorado.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday morning that five Cavaliers players tested positive for COVID-19, including star center Jarrett Allen.

As a result, the Cavs Sunday game against the Atlanta Hawks was postponed by the NBA.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

The Blue Jackets said Sunday morning they placed three players in COVID-19 protocols and canceled practice that morning.

Columbus had its Saturday game postponed against the Calgary Flames due to cases in the Calgary camp. The Jackets are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

OHIO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio State has had two consecutive game canceled with the Buckeyes announcing Sunday its Tuesday game against UT-Martin has been canceled due to COVID concerns.

The Buckeyes also had its Saturday game canceled against the Kentucky Wildcats in Las Vegas due to positive COVID-19 results in the Ohio State program.

It’s next scheduled game against New Orleans on Dec. 28 is currently still on.

OHIO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio State had its Sunday night game against the UCLA Bruins canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bruins program.

The Buckeyes have no reported players or coaches on its COVID-Reserve list and its game on Tuesday against the San Diego State Aztecs is still scheduled to take place.