University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car crash

LOS ANGELES, California (WCMH) — University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke died in a car crash Thursday in Los Angeles. Clarke was 19 years old.
The news was first reported by WKYT and confirmed by the University of Kentucky.
Clarke was preparing for the NBA Draft following his freshman season with the Wildcats.
Clarke was limited to eight games in his lone season with Kentucky in 2020-21 because of a right leg injury. He made six starts and averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
The 6-foot-7 guard scored in double figures in four of his first five games and was shooting 49.1% prior to the North Carolina game, when he suffered his leg injury. Clarke played through the injury vs. UNC and the next game at Louisville before being sidelined for the conference season.
Clarke signed with Kentucky out of Boston as one of the top prospects in the 2020 high school class. A consensus five-star prospect, he was ranked as high as No. 8 in the final Rivals rankings.