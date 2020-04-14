University of Cincinnati discontinues men’s soccer program

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The University of Cincinnati will discontinue its men’s soccer program immediately, according to UC Athletic Director John Cunningham.

Scholarships for current men’s soccer student-athletes will be honored for the duration of their academic careers. Student-athletes who would like to join another institution’s roster will be released without penalty and free to transfer immediately. 

“This was a difficult decision, but one made with the long-term interests of UC Athletics at the forefront,” Cunningham said. “During this time of profound challenges and widespread uncertainty, I have engaged in a comprehensive and thorough review of UC’s sport offerings and long-term budget implications of supporting the number of student-athletes currently at UC. Based on this review, and in consultation with President Pinto and other University leaders, UC Athletics will no longer sponsor a men’s soccer program.”

The men’s soccer program dated to 1973 with an all-time record of 385-408-84. The Bearcats were 5-11-1 in 2019 and longtime head coach Hylton Dayes stepped down following the season. 

