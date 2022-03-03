COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The four-time world champion United States women’s national soccer team is coming to Columbus for its first-ever game at Lower.com Field.

The Stars and Stripes will play at the arena district on April 9 against Uzbekistan.

This will be the first time in three years the USWNT will play in Columbus since a 2019 friendly against Sweden at Historic Crew Stadium.

The United States played has played nine times in Columbus, including a World Cup game in 2003 and a SheBelieves Cup clash versus Germany in 2018, but all the previous matches were at MAPFRE Stadium.

Tickets go on sale March 7.