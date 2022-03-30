(WCMH) — The United States men’s national soccer team is going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the USMNT has officially returned to the world’s biggest sporting event after beating Panama 5-1 on Sunday and not conceding six goals in a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Two of the Stars & Stripes wins in World Cup qualifying came in Columbus with an October 2021 win over Costa Rica and a January victory against El Salvador at Lower.com Field.

The last World Cup appearance for the American men came in 2014 when the team got to the Round of 16 in Brazil, where they lost to Belgium.

On April 1, FIFA will draw the groups for the first round of the World Cup. Each of the eight groups drawn will have four teams with the top-two advancing to the knockout stages.

The USMNT will play its first World Cup match in eight years in late November.