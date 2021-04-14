UC Bearcats hire Wes Miller as men’s basketball head coach

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bearcats hired Wes Miller as their next men’s basketball head coach.

Miller, 38, coached 10 seasons at UNC-Greensboro leading the Spartans to a record of 185-135. UNC-Greensboro won four Southern Conference regular season championships, two conference tournament championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Cincinnati fired John Brannen last Friday after just two seasons with the team. UC was conducting a review of allegations related to Brannen and the program but Athletic Director John Cunningham did not say what those allegations entailed.

Cunningham and UC placed Brannen on paid administrative leave one week ago pending the conclusion of the university’s review.

Miller played three seasons at the University of North Carolina and was part of the Tar Heels’ 2005 National Championship team.

Cincinnati also interviewed Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon for the position.