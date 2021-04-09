UC Bearcats fire men’s basketball coach John Brannen, multiple outlets report

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The University of Cincinnati has fired men’s basketball coach John Brannen after just two seasons with the team, according to multiple media outlets including The Athletic, CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports.

BREAKING: The University of Cincinnati has parted ways with #Bearcats men's basketball coach John Brannen, sources confirm to @TheAthletic.



Will update with more details. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) April 9, 2021

Brannen leaves after two weeks of confusion and speculation after UC Athletic Director John Cunningham announced the school was conducting a review of allegations related to Brannen and the program. The university did not say what those allegations entailed.

Just one week ago, Cunningham and UC placed Brannen on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the university’s review.

The investigation and Brannen’s departure comes less than a month after six bearcats entered the transfer portal.

During his first season with the Bearcats, Brannen went an impressive 20-10 and was likely headed for the NCAA Tournament.

But this past season UC was a mediocre 12-11. Brannen replaced longtime coach Mick Cronin who was at the helm for 13 seasons in Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to the Big Dance nine years in a row before leaving for UCLA.

Cronin led No. 11 seed UCLA to the Final 4 this season in just his second year with the Bruins.