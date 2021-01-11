Trey Sermon transported to hospital with left shoulder injury

MIAMI, Florida (WCMH) — Ohio State starting running back Trey Sermon left the National Championship game after suffering a left shoulder injury on the Buckeyes’ first offensive drive.

ESPN is reporting Sermon has been transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Sermon was shown walking to the locker room holding his shoulder and couldn’t raise his arm over his head.

Trey Sermon is headed to the locker room holding his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/nosPc4WTyn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

Sermon has been the go-to back for OSU during the past two week after running for a Buckeyes’ record 331 yards in the Big Ten Championship and nearly 200 yards against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Master Teague III is filling in for Sermon. Teague returns after missing time with a concussion he suffered during the Big Ten Championship. Teague scored an eight-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

Miyan Williams is not available after being listed on the Buckeyes’ injury/COVID-19 list.