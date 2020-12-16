Top-5 linebacker, Ironton native Reid Carrico signs to Ohio State

IRONTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Reid Carrico from Ironton High School signed his national letter of intent to play at Ohio State on Wednesday.

“I think the biggest thing this town gave me was a love for football and hard work,” Carrico said. ‘The people, the fans, teammates, coaches . . . those things right there have helped me to be successful and I don’t imagine that’ll change in the next four years.”

Carrico is a four-star inside linebacker and the No. 4 overall recruit in Ohio, according to 247Sports.

Carrico verbally committed to the Buckeyes in September 2019 and this season he helped lead Ironton to an 11-1 record with the Tigers finishing as the Division V state runner up.