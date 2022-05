TAMPA BAY (WCMH) — When Tom Brady decides to retire for good, he won’t be far from the action on the field. FOX Sports announced Tuesday it will hire Brady as its lead analyst whenever his playing career is over.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired shortly after last season ended but changed his mind in mid March. He’s won seven Super Bowls during his 20-year career.

Brady will also serve as an ambassador for FOX Sports, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.