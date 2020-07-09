Tiger Woods says he will play in Memorial Tournament

NBC4 WCMH-TV
U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods waits for International team player Abraham Ancer of Mexico to play a shot on the 1rst in their singles match during the President’s Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Tiger Woods announced on Twitter Thursday that he will play in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin.
I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week. I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 9, 2020
I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week. I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there.