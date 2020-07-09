Tiger Woods says he will play in Memorial Tournament

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly because it believes that could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy.