Tiger Woods’ return highlights round one of the Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Round one of the Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village featured the return of Tiger Woods and a strong performance from Tony Finau who shot a 66.

Woods, a five-time Memorial Tournament champion, returned to action after five months without playing in a PGA tournament.

Woods birdied the 18th hole to finish the day -1 to put him in a tie for 20th place.

The course proved to be a problem for much of the field with only eight golfers shooting in the 60s.

Just behind Finau is Ryan Palmer at -5 followed by Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland at -4.

Other notable golfers include Jordan Spieth (-2), Rory McIlroy (-2), Brooks Koepka (E), and Phil Mickelson (E).

The Memorial is the second tournament played at Muirfield Village in two weeks after it hosted the Workday Charity Open, a tournament won by Collin Morikawa in a playoff against Justin Thomas.

