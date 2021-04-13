This day in history: Crew begin inaugural season at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On this day in 1996, the Columbus Crew began their inaugural MLS season by beating D.C. United 4-0 at Ohio Stadium in front of 25,266 fans.
First overall pick Brian McBride scored two goals in the win while goalkeeper Bo Oshoniyi recorded a clean sheet to help give the Black and Gold its first win in team history.
Columbus went 15-17 that first season and played at The Horseshoe until 1999 when the Crew played their first game at Columbus Crew Stadium on May 15, 1999.
The reigning MLS Cup champions will host their last opening day at Historic Crew Stadium this Sunday, April 18 when they take on the Philadelphia Union at 5:30 p.m. Prior to that game, Columbus will host Real Esteli FC in the 2nd leg of the Concacaf Champions League on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.