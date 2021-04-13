This day in history: Crew begin inaugural season at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On this day in 1996, the Columbus Crew began their inaugural MLS season by beating D.C. United 4-0 at Ohio Stadium in front of 25,266 fans.

First overall pick Brian McBride scored two goals in the win while goalkeeper Bo Oshoniyi recorded a clean sheet to help give the Black and Gold its first win in team history.

On this day in 1996, it all began.#Crew96 pic.twitter.com/OBS2GxUOo3 — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) April 13, 2021

Columbus went 15-17 that first season and played at The Horseshoe until 1999 when the Crew played their first game at Columbus Crew Stadium on May 15, 1999.

Pay homage. pic.twitter.com/E0PShZXv9I — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) April 13, 2021

Absolute stud! Was so much fun to watch as a kid!!! https://t.co/Li51kaHnrY — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) April 13, 2021

The reigning MLS Cup champions will host their last opening day at Historic Crew Stadium this Sunday, April 18 when they take on the Philadelphia Union at 5:30 p.m. Prior to that game, Columbus will host Real Esteli FC in the 2nd leg of the Concacaf Champions League on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.