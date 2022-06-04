DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s moving day at the 2022 Memorial Tournament as the third round of action is underway at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Australian Cameron Smith will tee-off at 1:35pm this afternoon after shooting eight-under par through the first two rounds of the weekend.

Smith will be paired with American Denny McCarthy in the final group with McCarthy sitting one stroke behind in the leaderboard.

The third round got started off with some fireworks as Australian Jason Day holed-out for eagle on number three and then chipped-in for birdie on the fourth hole.

Memorial 3rd round tee times for lead groups

12:40pm: Francesco Molinari (-5), Keith Mitchell (-5)

Francesco Molinari (-5), Keith Mitchell (-5) 12:55pm: Aaron Wise (-5), Rory McIlroy (-5)

Aaron Wise (-5), Rory McIlroy (-5) 1:05pm: Luke List (-6), Billy Horschel (-6)

Luke List (-6), Billy Horschel (-6) 1:15pm: Cameron Young (-6), Jhonattan Vegas (-6)

Cameron Young (-6), Jhonattan Vegas (-6) 1:25pm : K.H. Lee (-7), Davis Riley (-6)

: K.H. Lee (-7), Davis Riley (-6) 1:35pm: Cameron Smith (-8), Denny McCarthy (-7)

Memorial Tournament 3rd round standings as of 10:40am

1: Cameron Smith (-8)

T2: K.H. Lee (-7)

T2: Denny McCarthy (-7)

T4: 5 players (-6)