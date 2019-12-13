Live Now
Coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee deliberating ahead of impeachment vote

The man behind the Heisman: A conversation with Jimmy Burrow

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

THE PLAINS, OH (WCMH-TV) — Joe Burrow’s story began long before he became a Heisman favorite for the LSU Tigers. His dad, Jimmy, took the defensive coordinator job at Ohio University in 2005 and for the next decade Joe grew up in The Plains, Ohio, a small village located less than 10 miles from Athens.

Jimmy Burrow retired after 14 years with the Bobcats to watch his son’s senior year at LSU. He sat down with NBC4 to discuss Joe’s historic season, his decision to leave Ohio State and what this success has meant to The Plains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools