DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Geno Bonnalie and his boss, PGA golfer Joel Dahmen, became stars in February when they were featured on the Netflix documentary Full Swing.

It’s been a whirlwind three months for this duo, especially Bonnalie who’s become more popular than some players on the PGA Tour signing autographs regularly.

“I know that’s very weird,” Bonnalie said. “I get a hard time from fellow caddies about that but I’ve got to give the people what they want I suppose and the Netflix thing has certainly helped.”

Full Swing featured two best friends who like to have fun on the golf course and give each other a hard time. The episode made the largely unknown duo instantly relatable.

“Just that relatable attitude that he has is very appealing to everyone, kids included,” Bonnalie said. “We’ve got a lot more people out there on the golf course following us around, shouting both of our names, so it’s taking a little bit to get used to.”

But how does he feel about the newfound fame?

“I’m okay with it because my boss is okay with it,” he said. “I feel like I would rather be anonymous.”

Bonnalie remained anonymous even after playing 2,000 holes in one week, shattering a Guinness World Record that held strong from July 2011 to November 2021.

“I don’t know (if I can break it again),” he said. “I need to lose about 13 years of age. Is that possible?”

That’s not possible but he’s not ruling out the possibility of giving it another shot.

The last time around, Bonnalie played for the Cystinosis Research Foundation to help study the rare genetic disease.

“We raised about $15,000 for that and I think we’d probably add a zero to that if we did it now,” he said. “Yeah, I’m sure there’s a lot of good causes we could raise some money for so who knows? . . . That might make for a good Netflix episode.”