CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians snatched a bottom-of-the-ninth win from the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday. But Sunday was a whole new day of baseball, and the Yankees were able to maintain a lead the entire game, eventually winning 4-2.
Cal Quantrill took to the hill first for the Guardians and was in trouble early. Although, much of the damage was adverted, with the Yankees only nabbing one run in the first, the same could not be said of the second, with the score moving to 3-0.
Gerrit Cole took starting pitching duties for the Yankees and was able to keep the Guardians at bay in the first and second. But then in the third, Cleveland finally got on the board. And the score was 3-1 going into the fourth.
Things settled down in the fourth inning until Josh Naylor came up to the plate, hitting a solo home run to center field, moving the score to 3-2.
In the fifth, with two men on base, Quantrill got shaken, but the team was able to make a quick double play to retire the side. The Guardians were not able to make anything materialize with their attempts at the plate.
Eli Morgan came into pitch for the Guardians at the top of the sixth, and the Yankees loaded up the bases, with a sacrifice fly bringing the team another run. The score remained 4-2 after the Guardians came up to bat and we moved into the seventh inning.
The Guardians made another pitching change, bringing in Cody Morris, making his postseason debut. No teams were able to score in the seventh, with the the eighth following suit.
The Guardians bring in Zach Plesac to handle pitching duties at the top of the ninth.
The Yankees brought in Clay Holmes to pitch to the Guardians and he was most effective, keeping them scoreless in the ninth. With Wandy Peralta on the mound, the Guardians attempted a comeback in the ninth, but it was to no avail.
The best-of-five series is now headed back to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for Game 5 on Monday at 7:07 p.m.
The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, who topped the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday, after 17 scoreless innings — a new postseason record for Major League Baseball.