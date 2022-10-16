**WATCH: 92-year-old Guardians fan cheers on the team.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians snatched a bottom-of-the-ninth win from the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday. But Sunday was a whole new day of baseball, and the Yankees were able to maintain a lead the entire game, eventually winning 4-2.

Cal Quantrill took to the hill first for the Guardians and was in trouble early. Although, much of the damage was adverted, with the Yankees only nabbing one run in the first, the same could not be said of the second, with the score moving to 3-0.

Harrison Bader goes yard for a second straight night. This one gives the #Yankees a 3-0 lead. Bader has hit 3 HR's in this series. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 16, 2022

Gerrit Cole took starting pitching duties for the Yankees and was able to keep the Guardians at bay in the first and second. But then in the third, Cleveland finally got on the board. And the score was 3-1 going into the fourth.

#Guardians cut the #Yankees lead to 3-1 on Jose Ramirez's RBI bloop single.



JRam gets tagged out going back to first killing the Cleveland rally. Huge break for New York.



We head to the 4th!@fox8news #ForTheLand — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 17, 2022

Things settled down in the fourth inning until Josh Naylor came up to the plate, hitting a solo home run to center field, moving the score to 3-2.

Josh Naylor makes it a one-run game with that solo HR in the 4th. Second career postseason HR, his first of this postseason. #Guardians — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 17, 2022

In the fifth, with two men on base, Quantrill got shaken, but the team was able to make a quick double play to retire the side. The Guardians were not able to make anything materialize with their attempts at the plate.

Eli Morgan came into pitch for the Guardians at the top of the sixth, and the Yankees loaded up the bases, with a sacrifice fly bringing the team another run. The score remained 4-2 after the Guardians came up to bat and we moved into the seventh inning.

Second run out of the #Guardians bullpen in 22 innings of work. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 17, 2022

The Guardians made another pitching change, bringing in Cody Morris, making his postseason debut. No teams were able to score in the seventh, with the the eighth following suit.

The Guardians bring in Zach Plesac to handle pitching duties at the top of the ninth.

The Yankees brought in Clay Holmes to pitch to the Guardians and he was most effective, keeping them scoreless in the ninth. With Wandy Peralta on the mound, the Guardians attempted a comeback in the ninth, but it was to no avail.

Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians steals second base against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game four of the American League Division Series

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees slides home to score a run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game four of the American League Division Series

The Cleveland Guardians mascot cheers from the dugout prior to a game against the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Division Series

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians is tagged out at first base by Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees during the third inning in game four of the American League Division Series

Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Division Series

The best-of-five series is now headed back to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for Game 5 on Monday at 7:07 p.m.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, who topped the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday, after 17 scoreless innings — a new postseason record for Major League Baseball.