Breaking News
WE’RE BACK! NBC4 returns to U-verse and DIRECTV

The Gridiron Nation Week 1: Jerod Smalley and Coach Conley preview Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic

Sports

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley and former Ohio State assistant coach Bill Conley have a look ahead at Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic University.

Early in the discussion, Smalley and Conley talk about the inexperience of QB Justin Fields compared to his raw talent.

“He’s a great athlete, dual threat guy,” said Conley. “He has experience at Georgia. He played a lot as a backup. The thing about it is getting used to the Ohio State system.”

Watch this entire edition of The Gridiron Nation in the player above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools