The Gridiron Nation Week 1: Jerod Smalley and Coach Conley preview Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley and former Ohio State assistant coach Bill Conley have a look ahead at Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic University.

Early in the discussion, Smalley and Conley talk about the inexperience of QB Justin Fields compared to his raw talent.

“He’s a great athlete, dual threat guy,” said Conley. “He has experience at Georgia. He played a lot as a backup. The thing about it is getting used to the Ohio State system.”

