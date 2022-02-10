CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Bengals’ fans know all too well what it’s been like to root for a middling team with no prospect of making the Super Bowl.

While the previous two losing seasons leading up to this year might have felt the same way to the Cincinnati faithful, a shift was happening, and being felt, among those inside the locker room. That change was especially evident to the players who were brought in before Zac Taylor became head coach in 2019.

Most of the Bengals who were there before Taylor didn’t fit his vision for what the culture should be. But some did, including Tyler Boyd, C.J. Uzomah, Jessie Bates III and Joe Mixon. Now, their on the doorstep of winning the team’s first Super Bowl when the Bengals play the rams this Sunday on NBC4.

C.J. Uzomah: The vocal leader

When C.J. Uzomah went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of the AFC Championship, the Bengals lost more than a talented tight end. As the xx-most tenured player on the Bengals, Uzomah has taken it upon himself to serve as the team’s vocal leader and motivator.

“His positivity, his energy, his leadership is something we don’t take for granted,” Taylor said. “You know what you’re going to get out of C.J. He’s always upbeat, he’s always encouraging. You feel his energy during the game and he’s been a huge part of this team over the last several years, but we’re especially lucky to have him this year.”

Not every NFL player can get away with trying to inspire other grown men. But it works for Uzomah because of his personality and unlikely rise from fifth round pick to a top 10 tight end in the NFL.

“You’ve got a group of men in the locker room, sometimes people are too cool . . . but you have a guy like C.J. who unites everybody,” Jessie Bates said. “Him being able to be a vocal leader is something that stands out to me. I love C.J.”

Jessie Bates: The pulse of the defense

Drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Bates came to a Cincinnati defense that gave up the most passing yards in the league. By his second year, he was the highest graded safety by Pro Football Focus and gaining attention by other safeties in the NFL.

“I told Jessie [Bates III] when I first got here . . . that I always admired his game from afar,” safety Vonn Bell said. “I didn’t know him personally. I told him that we always use to study him [in New Orleans], so I just knew that we would be a great tandem.”

Bates and Bell have helped the Bengals’ defense tremendously during this playoff run, which includes a staggering nine turnovers forced in three games. The biggest turnover came in overtime of the AFC Championship when Bates stuck his left hand in between Tyreek Hill’s hands and popped the ball loose, which fell into the arms of Bell for the interception.

They’ll need Bates’ best game yet when Cincinnati takes on LA’s talented receiving corps, including Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

Joe Mixon: The workhorse

Running back Joe Mixon is in his fourth year at Cincinnati and is having the best season of his career after being given a bigger role as the Bengals’ three-down back. This season, Mixon ranked third in rushing yards (1,205) and third in rushing touchdowns (13). Even though the Bengals are known for their passing attack led by Burrow, it’s a combination of rushing and passing that’s allowed the offense to rank No. 8 in points per game (26.6).

“When my number’s called I got to do whatever I can to make plays and make sure that no matter what the team can count on me under any situation,” Mixon said.

The team has counted on thier 2017 second round draft pick this season more than any other after running back Giovani Bernard left in the offseason to join the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bernard served as the Bengals’ third-down back and Mixon has taken much of that load and a bigger role in the pass game with a career-high 314 receiving yards in the regular season.

Mixon’s touchdown dances have become viral sensations but what really stands out about him is his willingness to embrace a long-suffering fan base, which includes playing catch with kids in the stands before games.

Tyler Boyd: Mr. Reliable

Ja’Marr Chase has become a national media darling his rookie season and for good reason. Chase broke the franchise record for most touchdowns by a rookie (13), most receiving yards in a season (1,455) and most receiving yards in a single game (266). Cincinnati’s other 1,000 yard receiver, Tee Higgins, has been given plenty of shine as well since arriving in 2020 but there’s one player in the receivers’ room who doesn’t get much recognition — Tyler Boyd.

Boyd came to Cincinnati in 2016 from the University of Pittsburgh as a second round pick and has played through the lowest of lows when the Bengals went 2-14 in 2019. Even during the Bengals’ down years, Boyd was overlooked and overshadowed by A.J. Green despite surpassing 1,000 yards receiving in 2018 and 2019.

“I go out there and take every day like it’s my last. It’s actually a privilege to play in the National Football league, so every time I’m out there I want to prove to myself and prove to everybody why I deserve to be there,” Boyd said.

The beauty of the Bengals’ slot receiver is that he doesn’t demand the ball or complain when Chase and Higgins have bigger games, which is more often that not. Boyd is happy to fill his role and he does it as well as anyone on the roster.

Boyd quietly put together another 800+ yard season for the fourth time in his career. More importantly, Boyd is Mr. Reliable with 77 consecutive catches without a drop and a catch rate of better than 70% the last two years, which ranks in the top 15 among NFL receivers.