Breaking News
Coroner: Harley Dilly died from compressive asphyxia
1  of  42
Closings and Delays
Adena Local Schools Benjamin-Logan Local Berne Union Schools Big Walnut Local Schools Buckeye Valley Schools Canal Winchester Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Circleville City Schools Delaware Area Career Center Delaware City Schools Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Forest Rose School Genoa Christian Academy Highland Local Schools Indian Lake Local School Distr Jefferson Local Schools Jonathan Alder Schools Logan Elm School District London City Schools Madison Plains Local Marion City Schools Marion Preparatory Academy Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Memorial Hosp. Community Meals Miami Trace Local Schools Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Olentangy Local Schools Pleasant Local School District Ridgedale Local Schools River Valley Local Schools St. Mary School Teays Valley Local Schools Tolles Career & Technical Center Triad Local Schools Trinity Lutheran Preschool Urbana City Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Westfall Schools

Ticket prices for Titans AFC title game ‘higher than average’

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Are you still looking for tickets to the Tennessee Titans’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game this weekend?

It could cost you.

Ticket seller StubHub says they are seeing higher than average prices on tickets for the big game this weekend.

StubHub says there are currently 6,300 tickets available on their platform starting at $310. The average ticket price for the game reached $467.

The company says fans from five countries and 47 states have purchased tickets to the game. 11% of those fans are coming from Tennessee. 22% are coming from Missouri and Kansas.

This will be the Tennessee Titans’ first appearance in an AFC Championship game since the 2002-03 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools