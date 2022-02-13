Super Bowl updates from the Associated Press and NBC4

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals sacks Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a touchdown against the against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Samaje Perine #34 of the Cincinnati Bengals is tackled by A’Shawn Robinson #94 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts to break a tackle from Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Darrell Henderson #27 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cincinnati Bengals offense and Los Angeles Rams defense play in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rolls out of the pocket under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) eludes the reach of Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) pulls in a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) eludes the reach of Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) —

The Joe Mixon drive ends in him THROWING a TD. 13-10 Rams.

Mixon getting to the edges is a problem for LA. pic.twitter.com/51PFo2wu8Z — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford is off to a nearly perfect start, and the Los Angeles Rams have a 13-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford capped a 75-yard drive with an 11-yard TD pass to Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp with 12:51 left in the second quarter. None of the Bengals even touched Kupp coming off the line as he was wide open for his 21st TD catch this season, including the playoffs.

That puts him in exclusive company. Jerry Rice had 22 TDs in both 1987 and 1989. Randy Moss has the NFL record with 24 TD catches in 2007.

Stafford is 9 of 10 for 127 yards and two TD passes. His passer rating is perfect at 158.3.

Stafford is just the second quarterback with a perfect passer rating through four drives of the Super Bowl since 2000. Matt Ryan also was perfect for the Falcons against the Patriots in 2017.

A botched snap by the Rams on the extra point led to a flurry with the Bengals recovering the ball.

Evan “Shooter” McPherson is one field goal shy of tying the playoff record for most field goals made in a single postseason. Adam Vinatieri holds the record with 14 — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) February 14, 2022

Easy score for the Rams, to Kupp running across the back of the endzone.

OBJ and Kupp already have touchdowns, and the Bengals are following their pattern against KC.

XP no good, 13-3 LA. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 14, 2022

The Bengals managed to get on the board in the waning moments of the first quarter Sunday, but start the second trailing the L.A. Rams 13-3.

Money Mac.

7-3 Rams.

Excellent breakup by Ramsey on 3rd down.

McPherson's now 13-13 in the postseason.

Which is good. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 14, 2022

INCREDIBLE pitch and catch to Chase. Watching that ball in the air i thought it had NO chance. Sensational grab. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 14, 2022

The Rams lit up the scoreboard first on a six-play scoring drive, leading 7-0.

OBJ scores the first TD in the Super Bowl. Hurts doubly for Ohio. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 13, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams have the first score of Super Bowl 56.

Matthew Stafford capped the Rams’ second drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Beckham caught the ball over Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, then the wide receiver celebrated his TD with a quick moonwalk. Beckham signed with Los Angeles on Nov. 11 after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Stafford is 4 of 4 for 47 yards and a 155.2 passer rating to start the game.

The Rams only had to go 50 yards in six plays over 3 minutes, 35 seconds because the defense forced the Bengals to turn the ball over on downs to end Cincinnati’s opening possession.

After three and out by the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals will take over at the 35-yard line for the team’s first Super Bowl possession since 1989.

Cincy trusting its interior offensive line is a bold choice. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 13, 2022

The Bengals picked up their first win of the Super Bowl — the coin toss.

Bengals get their first win of the day…the coin toss. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) February 13, 2022

The Bengals deferred, choosing to start the game on defense.

Joe Burrow and Vonn Bell, former Ohio State University teammates, represented Cincinnati for the toss.

Vonn Bell and Joe Burrow played at Ohio State together in 2015. Now they’re representing the Cincinnati Bengals in the coin toss for #SuperBowl — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) February 13, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah promised he would play in this Super Bowl, and he is. The tight end who took off the brace around his left knee at a pep rally a week ago in Cincinnati and tossed it back over his head is active for the season finale at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams also confirmed running back Darrell Henderson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are active for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles’ home stadium. Rookie running back Jake Funk was inactive to clear a spot for Henderson.

Joseph-Day had pectoral surgery in November, while Henderson hasn’t played since Dec. 26 because of a knee injury.

Kickoff for the 56th championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Getting into this Super Bowl at the last minute will mean a big hit to the wallet.

StubHub says the get-in price Sunday was $3,800, a jump of 10% from Saturday, and the average price for tickets sold was $6,136. That’s a dip of 8% from Saturday.

The site still had more than 1,400 tickets available Sunday morning.

Fans from California have bought nearly 40% more tickets over the last 24 hours and also nearly 35% of new tickets sold in that span.

The Cincinnati faithful have been busy with buyers from Ohio accounting for 8% of sales.

Kickoff at Super Bowl 56 is less than an hour away with both teams warming up on the field at SoFi Stadium.

Joe Burrow is leading the Cincinnati Bengals with Matthew Stafford all decked out in the Rams’ modern throwback white jerseys. This is the first Super Bowl berth for each.

Burrow is the fastest to go from No. 1 overall pick to starting in this game.

Stafford had never won a playoff game before this postseason after the Rams traded for him. Stafford comes in with 49,995 yards passing and 323 TD passes. That’s the most ever for a quarterback making his first Super Bowl appearance. Stafford needs only 209 yards passing to become the sixth player to reach 6,000 in a single season.

The “Who Dey!” fans are making themselves known inside SoFi Stadium.

The concourses are packed with people with Bengals jerseys and they are outnumbering Rams jerseys by almost a 4-to-1 margin. The most popular jersey is that of Joe Burrow’s No. 9.

The Bengals faithful aren’t waiting for kickoff either. They’re walking around breaking into chants of “Who Dey!” inside the house of their opponent.

Super Bowl 56 could make history at kickoff before either the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals begin the opening drives.

The temperature two hours before kickoff was 85 degrees with the chance for the gauge to go even higher by the time the ball is kicked off. That would make this the hottest Super Bowl ever, topping the record of 84 set on Jan. 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

California has been dealing with a heat wave with eight locations in the region posting record temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s earlier this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the home team Sunday in the Super Bowl — technically. The home-field advantage belongs all to the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC champions (15-5) will dress and work out of their usual locker room after spending the night before the big game in their usual hotel. The Rams’ logo is plastered all around and inside SoFi Stadium even with the banners making it clear this is the Super Bowl.

Yes, the Bengals (13-7) are represented inside the stadium with their name and “Who Dey!” mantra opposite the Rams.

This is the second straight Super Bowl where the home team has gotten to play on its own field after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a championship a year ago in Raymond James Stadium. Before that, the NFL went 54 years without a team playing a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

With a win, the Bengals would bring Ohio its first Super Bowl trophy. Don’t fret, though — there’s still plenty of time to jump on the Bengals’ bandwagon and become part of the Who Dey Nation. Sunday’s game is the 20th Super Bowl to be broadcast by NBC.