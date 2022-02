COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With less than two hours before kickoff, the Cincinnati Bengals took the field at SoFi Stadium for pre-game warmups before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis stretches before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks at the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, takes snaps before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins catches tennis balls before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, left, and Tee Higgins warm up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: C.J. Uzomah #87 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)