COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Who Dey nation was out in force before the start of Super Bowl LVI Sunday, showing their support for the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the first time in 33 years, Bengals fans are rooting on their team hoping for a win that would mark one of the greatest franchise turnarounds in league history.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Fans attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A Cincinnati Bengals fan poses for a photo while watching players warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A Cincinnati Bengals fan watches players warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Bengals fans watch players warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A Cincinnati Bengals fan looks on outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals fans take pictures before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A Cincinnati Bengals fan shows a Bengals tattoo outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

A football fan holds up a doll dressed in Cincinnati Bengals colors before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cincinnati Bengals fans look on before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A Cincinnati Bengals fan poses outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

A Cincinnati Bengals fan walks to his seat before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Cincinnati Bengals fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A Los Angeles Rams fan looks on outside the stadium before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A fan applies face paint before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Watch as the Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams only on NBC 4, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.