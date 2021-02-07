No interest in Super Bowl? Here’s what to watch instead

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — If the big game isn’t your thing, don’t worry. You can punt all the noise and commotion of Sunday’s Bowl LV in favor of some alternative entertainment.

Here are a few things you can catch instead of football on Sunday.

Netflix — “Malcolm and Marie.” This anticipated drama, filmed in black and white, follows characters played by John David Washington (son of Denzel) and Zendaya, as revelations about past relationships and questions about love expose cracks in the foundation.

Also new on the streaming giant is heartfelt drama series “Firefly Lane,” as two life-long girlfriends navigate a recent tragedy through the strength of their bond.

E! — In the wake of the death of Dustin Diamond this week, E! is hosting a marathon of the classic 90s sitcom “Saved By the Bell.”

Lifetime — “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” This brand-new two-hour documentary premieres Sunday and takes a harrowing look at how the lives of Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina paralleled — with both haunted by drug use and emotional turmoil before reaching untimely (and eerily similar) deaths.

*But while we’re at it, let’s also not forget Houston’s legendary performance of the national anthem 30 years ago at Super Bowl 25.

Hulu — “Antebellum.” One of many 2020 new releases to skip theaters and go straight to video on demand finally hits regular streaming on Sunday. In this thriller, a modern day Black woman (played by Janelle Monáe) somehow finds herself on a slavery-era plantation. What is happening? And can she escape?

Another big Hulu premiere: The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears.” This new documentary examines the 13-year conservatorship of the popstar by her father — which many allege is abusive, unnecessary and a ploy to control assets. The film follows the case and fans and advocates of the “Free Britney” movement.

Disney+ — Sunday could be a perfect time to catch up on Disney+’s newest hit series “WandaVision,” featuring Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they navigate suburban married life inside some sort of TV sitcom simulation. What’s happening? We’re closer to finding out, but still confused. And, in case you missed it, Friday’s episode ended with a huge reveal that may change things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.