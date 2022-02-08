LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Bengals’ fans will be ready to build a Joe Burrow statue if he can lead the team to a Super Bowl win this Sunday.

A statue may be far fetched for the Athens product who’s only in his second year, but Burrow would complete the Mount Rushmore of Ohio high school quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl.

You can watch Super Bowl LVI on NBC4.

Ohio prep QBs to win Super Bowl

Alliance, Ohio native Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl IV

Cincinnati native Roger Staubach anchored Dallas to wins in Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII

Ben Roethlisberger, born in Lima and raised in Findlay, brought the Steelers two world titles with wins in Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII

The only other quarterback from Ohio to win a Super Bowl was Russell Wilson who was born in Cincinnati but raised in Richmond, Virginia. Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.