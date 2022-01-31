COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If you’re looking for discount tickets or travel deals to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, consumer experts said to be on alert for deals that appear too good to be true.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Ohio said although the Cincinnati Bengals might be on the prowl for a championship win, Super Bowl ticket scammers are also on the prowl to steal your money or identity.

The BBB has partnered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers to raise awareness and educate fans on the smartest ways to buy tickets or travel packages to Los Angeles.

“Scammers are great at taking advantage of opportunities of whatever is out there, so if there’s a hot topic, you know they find ways to scam,” said Judy Dollison, president of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio.

Dollison said the Super Bowl creates a prime opportunity for con artists to steal your money.

“We expect to see it,” she said. “We always see it around Super Bowl time.”

Dollison said whenever purchasing tickets, airfare, or hotel accommodations, you should always look for the lock symbol in the url address bar on your web browser to be sure it’s a secure website.

“Scammers are so good at making a site look like a legitimate site, a ticket site or hotel site,” she said. “They’ll even use logos and the name of the legitimate company.”