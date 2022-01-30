INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WJW) — Last year, viewers were blinded by the light of one artist during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This year, they’re getting five superstars at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Bringing a legendary group of hip-hop stars together, the 2022 halftime show is focusing on the talents of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre.

FILE – Eminem and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Pepsi, who sponsors the halftime show, is calling this highly-anticipated performance possibly “the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.” And that’s saying a lot, as recent years have touted big-name talent like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars.

Millions of viewers tune in to catch the halftime performance each year, and you can catch a preview of this year’s epic grouping on YouTube.

Super Bowl LVI is all set for Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.