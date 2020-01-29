Fans, players attempt to spell last name of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — G-A-R-O-P-P-OHNO

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could become a household name with a Super Bowl win come Sunday – even if fans don’t know how to spell it.

The quarterback, who gave opposing defenses headaches all year, has a last name that is torching the minds of some NFL faithful days before the Super Bowl.

Maybe that’s why the quarterback is known as Jimmy G.

Whether there were too many A’s or not enough P’s, watch above to see fans and NFL players fail at correctly spelling the 49ers starting quarterback’s last name.

