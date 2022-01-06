INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the final week of the NFL regular season and the first-ever Week 18.

Eleven of the 14 playoff berths have been claimed with seven teams still alive for the remaining three spots.

The Colts and 49ers have “win and in” games, while the Raiders and Chargers meet in the last game of the regular season on Sunday Night Football with the winner moving on to the postseason.

The showdown in Las Vegas is Big Game Bound’s “Marquee Matchup” this week. KLAS-TV sports director Chris Maathuis joins host Chris Widlic to break down the do-or-die game at Allegiant Stadium.

There’s also seeding on the line Sunday. The Titans can clinch the AFC’s top seed with a win and the AFC East and NFC West titles are still need to be determined. Division winners get homefield advantage in the wildcard round.

Big Game Bound has reports from Nashville, Indianapolis and San Francisco. Plus, the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.