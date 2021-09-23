Big Game Bound: Key showdown between Bucs and Rams highlights Week 3 NFL slate

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – Only seven unbeaten teams remain in the NFL as week three kicks off on Thursday night.

Two of those 2-0 teams will meet at the site of this year’s Super Bowl, Sofi Stadium, with the defending champion Buccaneers meeting the Rams.

“Big Game Bound” breaks down the matchup of the top two NFC favorites with KTLA’s Dave Pingalore.

Host Chris Hagan will run down the full slate of 16 games with reports from Kansas City, Cleveland and Nashville.  Plus, former NFL running back Jarrett Payton joins the show with his weekly picks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Officer involved shooting investigation

Two stabbed, suspect remains loose in northwest Columbus incident

Popular Westerville event canceled due to city's public health state of emergency

Critical race theory in schools

Columbus orchestra offering unique sound from diverse musicians

Less sleep linked to night snacks, weight gain, says OSU study

More Local News