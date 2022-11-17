INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL season rolls on without any perfect teams after the Washington Commanders upset the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles last week to keep the 1972 Dolphins’ record safe.

Week 11 kicks off with the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans visiting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday and wraps up with the final international game of the season as the San Francisco 49ers meet the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday.

The best game of the week once again features the 8-1 Vikings, who host the 6-3 Cowboys. Minnesota is on a seven-game winning streak after losing in Philadelphia in Week 2.

Chris Hagan runs down the entire 14-game slate this weekend on “Big Game Bound.”

Former NFL running back Jarrett Payton joins Chris from Chicago to talk about Justin Fields’ historic performances the last two weeks. Plus, the “Son of Sweetness” gives his weekly picks.

The show also features reports from Nashville, New York and Dallas and interviews from around the league in “Open Mic.”

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday afternoon at 12 p.m. ET leading up to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.