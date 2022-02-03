INDIANAPOLIS – All season long “Big Game Bound” has been following all 32 NFL teams and their quest for a championship.

Finally, we know who actually is big game bound.

The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium.

It’s the Rams’ second trip to the Super Bowl in four years and the second straight year a team has played the big game in its home stadium.

The Bengals will appear in the Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades.

Host Chris Hagan gets initial thoughts on the matchup from KTLA’s Rahshaun Haylock and former NFL running back Jarrett Payton in this week’s show.

Hagan and Payton will be live every day next week from SoFi Stadium for a daily edition of “Big Game Bound” at 1 p.m. ET.