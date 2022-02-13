LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie kicker Evan McPherson has made two field goals so far in the Super Bowl and is now tied with legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri for most field goals made (14) in a single postseason.

McPherson kicked back-to-back game-winning field goals in the AFC Divisional round and AFC Championship to help the Bengals make it to the Super Bowl, which is currently happening on NBC4.

The rookie out of the University of Florida was drafted by the Bengals in the 5th round and made 28-of-33 field goal attempts during the regular season followed by a perfect 12-for-12 attempts in the playoffs.

The Bengals lead the Rams 20-13 in the third quarter.