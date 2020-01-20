49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert: ‘Look at me now’

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Super Bowl LIV in Miami after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 37-20 and a huge credit to the win goes to running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert was unstoppable as he rushed for a career-high of 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

Mostert discussed his emotions after having a phenomenal game, “Still surreal.”

“I can’t believe I’m in this position right now. I did the things that I did tonight. I would like to thank God first and foremost for blessing not only myself but everybody in the organization to be in the position we’re in, to get the win and to move onto Miami,” Mostert said.

The running back was still in disbelief after the game as he’s headed to his hometown to play in the biggest game of the season.

“I can’t believe it, still being able to play at my home state, it’s so surreal right now,” Mostert said.

Looking back at the running back’s career he takes a moment during the press conference to look at how far he’s come.

“I did have a lot of doubters and naysayers. Now I get to actually tell them, ‘Hey look where I’m at now.’ You know I never gave up on my dream. I never gave up on the opportunities that presented itself. You know, I always worked hard no matter what. It’s crazy that I’ve been on seven different teams. I actually still have you know the cut dates and I look at that before every game. I look at the cut dates when I got cut. Like I said, I’ve been on seven different teams and the journey has been, crazy. Not everybody can deal with that type of stress and pain and agony that I went through. But like I said I kept the faith in not only myself, but whoever gave me the opportunity and this organization has done a great job with that,” Mostert said.

Early in the game, Mostert became the only player in NFL history with at least 150 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.

The running back also set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards in a playoff game, passing Colin Kaepernick in the latter category.

Mostert was an undrafted player who spent his first two summers in the NFL being cut by six franchises total before landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

The runningback had quite the game on Sunday.

The next game will be in two weeks facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl.