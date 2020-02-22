The Bradley Bench Bunch

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Hilliard Bradley has one of the best boys’ basketball teams in Central Ohio with a record of 23 wins and only two losses in the 2019-20 season. The Jaguars have won four OCC Cardinal titles in a row and haven’t lost a league game going 52-0 during the last four years.

At the heart of the Jaguars’ success are two team managers — Zach “Ziggy” Higgins and Tyr Fidler.

“My favorite part is seeing them everyday,” Higgins said. “We have a lot of guys that are really nice and encouraging to each other.”

One of Ziggy’s biggest advocates is his partner in team managing.

“Ziggy’s the best,” Fidler said. “We all care about each other and are involved in each other’s personal lives and make sure we’re doing okay.”

The duo has been with Bradley since middle school and have grown up with players like senior Chris Mayfield and senior Matt Allocco who was recently named OCC Cardinal Player of the Year.

“They’re a really huge part of this program,” senior Chris Mayfield said. “They’re just part of the team, part of the family.”

“Tyr is the best in the game,” Allocco said. “Our other guy Ziggy has been around since middle school and he’s a stud as well. We love having them around.”

And so does sixth-year head coach Brett Norris who has led Bradley to some of its most successful seasons in school history.

“Despite not getting any credit in today’s world, that’s not what they’re about,” Norris said. “I just can’t thank them enough for what they’ve added, the value they’ve added and how they’ve inspired me to do my job better.”

Bradley continues to search for its first state title in school history, but state title or not the Jaguars have already gained something much more valuable than a championship — a lifelong friendship with their two team managers.