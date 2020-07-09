Big Ten to play conference-only football schedule

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Ohio State Buckeyes Head Football Coach Ryan Day watches the pregame warmups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten announced Thursday it will play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season. Under this plan, the Buckeyes will start their season at home against Rutgers on Sept. 26.

Ohio State will not play Bowling Green on Sept. 5, Oregon on Sept. 12 and Buffalo on Sept. 19. Right now, the Buckeyes will play nine games during the regular season with five home games and four away games.

In its press release, the Big Ten does not say how the schedule could be amended, or whether games will be added. The release also says schedule decisions will come later.

This measure is not as extreme as the one taken on Wednesday by the Ivy League, which became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports, including football.

