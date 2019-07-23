The 2020 Summer Olympics start in one year and Matt Barnes is going

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In about a year, NBC4’s Matt Barnes will be packing his suitcase as he heads off to bring you coverage of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The next Summer Olympic Games kickoff July 24 in Tokyo, Japan with all your favorite sports, from archery, to cycling, to swimming and volleyball are all being featured.

And while Matt is a great athlete, he’ll be attending the Olympics to help bring you coverage from NBC4.

The Olympics run from July 24 to August 9, 2020. For more information visit Olympic.org.