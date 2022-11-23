PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCMH) – A former Ohio State running back is returning to the NFL, joining the team that cut him before the 2022 regular season.

On Wednesday, Master Teague III was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and placed on the practice squad. The signing is for added depth after RB Jaylen Warren went down with a hamstring injury Sunday against the Bengals.

It is Teague’s second stint with the Steelers as he was originally signed Aug. 3 during training camp as a rookie free agent. He rushed for 31 yards on six carries in the team’s opening preseason game, however he suffered an ankle injury during a practice and was eventually waived on Aug. 18.

At Ohio State, Teague rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns and was named to second-team All-Big Ten squad in 2020.