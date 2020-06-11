TBT summer basketball to be played in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Basketball on television across the nation has not been available since March 12, when college basketball ended and the NBA paused its season. The next time fans can watch hoops on TV, it will originate from Columbus.

This year’s The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will be staged at Nationwide Arena July 4-14. The tournament says this year’s prize will be $1 Million for the wining team, a step back from the $2 Million purse last year. The Carmen’s Crew team of mostly Ohio State alumni will return with a chance to defend the title it won at last year’s TBT. That team features Aaron Craft, David Lighty, Jon Diebler and William Buford and is coached by Jared Sullinger.

“Being the first basketball event to play in the U.S. since March is a monumental task that is only possible with great partners,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar in a news release. “We can’t thank the State of Ohio, Columbus Sports Commission, The Ohio State University and Nationwide Arena enough for their support, not to mention our longstanding partners ESPN, Puma and Zelle®. Everyone is unified in wanting to see basketball on TV again, and our players can’t wait to compete.”

Twenty-four teams will compete in this year’s tournament, playing 23 games over the course of the 11 days at Nationwide Arena. No fans will be permitted to attend the event, and teams will undergo multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing and quarantine periods before the tournament. If a player were to test positive for COVID-19 during the tournament, the entire team will be removed from the event.

The tournament has become well-known for its Elam Ending, where every game ends on a made basket. The field will be announced June 16. A second team mostly of former Ohio State players, called Big X, is also expected to be in the field. Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, CJ Jackson and former Michigan State center and Columbus native Nick Ward will play for that team.