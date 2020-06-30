TBT game schedule released; Carmen’s Crew plays first game July 8

BOSTON, Massachuttes (WCMH) – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) has released the schedule for this week’s tournament, but the team made up of Ohio State University alumni won’t take the court until next Wednesday.

Carmen’s Crew, the winners of last year’s $1 million and this year’s #1 seed, will face the winner of Saturday’s House of ‘Paign (Illinois alumni) vs. War Tampa game on July 8.

All games are set to be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2 from July 4 through the 14.

The 24-team, single-elimination tournament will be the first live basketball telecast originating from the United States since March 12.

All games will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

The full schedule of games and times are below.

TBT 2020 – Game Schedule

July 4

3 p.m. – #9 Big X vs. #24 Jackson TN Underdawgs (ESPN)

5 p.m. – #12 Team Brotherly Love vs. #21 Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma State alumni) (ESPN)

8 p.m. – #16 House of ‘Paign (Illinois alumni) vs. #17 War Tampa (ESPN)

10 p.m. – #13 Team CP3 vs. #20 Mid-American Unity (ESPN)

July 5

2 p.m. – #10 Team Jimmy V vs. #23 Herd That (Marshall alumni) (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #11 Team Hines vs. #22 Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

7 p.m. – #14 Heartfire vs. #19 Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) (ESPN2)

9 p.m. – #15 Armored Athlete vs. #18 Power of the Paw (Clemson alumni) (ESPN2)

July 6

7 p.m. – #5 Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love/Stillwater Stars (ESPN)

9 p.m. – #4 Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) vs. Team CP3/Mid-American Unity (ESPN)

July 7

2 p.m. – #6 Team Challenge ALS vs. Team Hines/Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #3 Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) vs. Heartfire/Men of Mackey (ESPN

July 8

2 p.m. – #8 Red Scare (Dayton alumni) vs. Big X/Jackson TN Underdawgs (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #1 Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. House of ‘Paign/War Tampa (ESPN)

July 9

2 p.m. – #7 The Money Team (TMT) vs. Jimmy V/Herd That (ESPN)

4 p.m. – #2 Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete/Power of the Paw (ESPN)

July 10

2 p.m. – Quarterfinal #1 (ESPN)

4 p.m. – Quarterfinal #2 (ESPN)

July 11

2 p.m. – Quarterfinal #3 (ESPN)

4 p.m. – Quarterfinal #4 (ESPN)

July 12

4 p.m. – Semifinal #1 (ESPN)

6 p.m. – Semifinal #2 (ESPN)

July 14

7 p.m. – Championship Game (ESPN)

For more information on this year’s TBT or to register to become a fan, please visit thetournament.com.